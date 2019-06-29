Contrasting of Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) and Its Rivals

Carriage Services Inc. (NYSE:CSV) is a company in the Personal Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Carriage Services Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.54% of all Personal Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Carriage Services Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.85% of all Personal Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Carriage Services Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carriage Services Inc. 0.00% 3.80% 0.90% Industry Average 5.05% 173.46% 8.70%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Carriage Services Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Carriage Services Inc. N/A 19 42.69 Industry Average 100.12M 1.98B 23.83

Carriage Services Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio Carriage Services Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Carriage Services Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carriage Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.00 2.69

$26 is the average price target of Carriage Services Inc., with a potential upside of 36.77%. The rivals have a potential upside of 63.16%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results given earlier is that Carriage Services Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Carriage Services Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carriage Services Inc. 4.32% 1.4% 0.72% 13.66% -23.45% 26.13% Industry Average 2.28% 8.46% 15.42% 8.62% 21.15% 22.51%

For the past year Carriage Services Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Carriage Services Inc. are 0.8 and 0.6. Competitively, Carriage Services Inc.’s rivals have 1.14 and 0.97 for Current and Quick Ratio. Carriage Services Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Carriage Services Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Carriage Services Inc. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Carriage Services Inc.’s rivals are 7.90% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Dividends

Carriage Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Carriage Services Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Carriage Services Inc.’s competitors.

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, consultation, and transportation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and services. The Cemetery Operations segment provides products and services, such as interment services; the rights to interment in cemetery sites comprising grave sites, mausoleum crypts, and niches; and related cemetery merchandise, including memorials and vaults. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 170 funeral homes in 28 states; and 32 cemeteries in 11 states. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.