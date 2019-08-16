Contrasting of Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (CART) and United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

This is a contrast between Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) and United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 8 4.15 N/A 0.37 28.02 United Community Banks Inc. 27 3.75 N/A 2.20 13.02

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. and United Community Banks Inc. United Community Banks Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of United Community Banks Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.5% United Community Banks Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.48 beta. Competitively, United Community Banks Inc.’s beta is 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. and United Community Banks Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Community Banks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of United Community Banks Inc. is $32, which is potential 24.32% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.1% of Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. shares and 92.5% of United Community Banks Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of United Community Banks Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 4.87% 31.55% 27.65% 32.39% 25.64% 36.41% United Community Banks Inc. -1.07% 0.46% 2.57% 10.09% -4.81% 33.74%

For the past year Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than United Community Banks Inc.

Summary

United Community Banks Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.