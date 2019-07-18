Contrasting of Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (CART) and City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) and City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) compete against each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 8 4.78 N/A 0.46 18.20 City Holding Company 76 5.79 N/A 4.67 16.62

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. and City Holding Company. City Holding Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. is presently more expensive than City Holding Company, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 0.4% City Holding Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. has a beta of 0.43 and its 57.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, City Holding Company has a 0.74 beta which is 26.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. and City Holding Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.9% and 65.9%. Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, City Holding Company has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. -3.72% -4.28% -0.84% 1.22% -5.69% 9.23% City Holding Company -2.09% 0.22% 1.53% 3.12% 7.76% 14.88%

For the past year Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. was less bullish than City Holding Company.

Summary

City Holding Company beats on 6 of the 9 factors Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of a residence; home equity junior lien loans; consumer loans that are secured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services. The company operates through a network of 85 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and southeastern Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.