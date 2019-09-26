Contrasting of Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (CART) and American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) and American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 9 4.50 N/A 0.37 28.02 American National Bankshares Inc. 36 4.91 N/A 1.81 20.40

In table 1 we can see Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. and American National Bankshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. American National Bankshares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than American National Bankshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. and American National Bankshares Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.5% American National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s current beta is 0.48 and it happens to be 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, American National Bankshares Inc. has beta of 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. and American National Bankshares Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 American National Bankshares Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

American National Bankshares Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37 average price target and a 5.80% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.1% of Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.7% of American National Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of American National Bankshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 4.87% 31.55% 27.65% 32.39% 25.64% 36.41% American National Bankshares Inc. 3.21% -2.3% -0.59% 13.05% -8.44% 26.2%

For the past year Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than American National Bankshares Inc.

Summary

American National Bankshares Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.