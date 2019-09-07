Contrasting of Carolina Financial Corporation (CARO) and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carolina Financial Corporation 35 4.40 N/A 2.70 13.00 Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 43 3.37 N/A 3.45 13.13

In table 1 we can see Carolina Financial Corporation and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Carolina Financial Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Carolina Financial Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carolina Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.7% 1.3% Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Carolina Financial Corporation’s 1 beta indicates that its volatility is 0.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. has a 0.62 beta and it is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.9% of Carolina Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 26.2% of Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.1% of Carolina Financial Corporation shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carolina Financial Corporation 0.75% -0.31% -3.28% 1.47% -16.3% 18.69% Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. -0.22% 2.32% 4.61% 26.7% 0.02% 12.72%

For the past year Carolina Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. beats Carolina Financial Corporation.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates in Community Banking and Wholesale Mortgage Banking segments. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional firms. In addition, it offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing. The company operates 30 branches, including 8 in the Charleston market, 8 in the Myrtle Beach market, 2 in the Columbia market, 1 in the Greenville market, 1 in another South Carolina market, 2 in the Wilmington market, and 8 in southeastern North Carolina markets. It also operates loan production offices in Greenville and Clemson. Carolina Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charleston, South Carolina.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It provides time deposits, super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, checking accounts, and IRAs. The company also offers loan products comprising secured and unsecured business, and commercial loans that include financing commercial transactions, as well as revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, its loan portfolio includes agricultural loans; real estate loans, including residential, commercial, and construction; commercial loans; letter of credit; and consumer loans that comprise residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans, lines of credit, and overdrafts and check lines, as well as lines of credit for working capital purposes. Further, the company provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; annuity and mutual fund investment products; safe deposit services; ATMs; and Internet and telephone banking services. Additionally, it engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. The company provides its services through a network of 23 offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, and Luzerne Counties, Pennsylvania. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.