Contrasting of Carnival Corporation (CCL) and Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Both Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) and Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) are Resorts & Casinos companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carnival Corporation 50 1.83 N/A 4.25 11.11 Full House Resorts Inc. 2 0.32 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Carnival Corporation and Full House Resorts Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carnival Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 6.9% Full House Resorts Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Carnival Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.07 beta. Competitively, Full House Resorts Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Carnival Corporation are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Full House Resorts Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Full House Resorts Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Carnival Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Carnival Corporation and Full House Resorts Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carnival Corporation 0 7 4 2.36 Full House Resorts Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Carnival Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 11.61% and an $56.42 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.5% of Carnival Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.4% of Full House Resorts Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Carnival Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.7% of Full House Resorts Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carnival Corporation 0.23% 2.03% -15.39% -17.76% -19.58% -4.2% Full House Resorts Inc. 4.4% 1.06% -26.28% -19.15% -37.5% -5.94%

For the past year Carnival Corporation was less bearish than Full House Resorts Inc.

Summary

Carnival Corporation beats Full House Resorts Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates approximately 100 cruise ships. It also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, a tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon, which owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. In addition, the company is involved in the leasing of cruise ships. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Carnival Corporation is a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation & Plc.

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, operates, develops, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has approximately 37,000 square feet of gaming space, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129-rooms, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, a quick-service restaurant, and 2 casino bars. It also owns and operates the Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado that has approximately 17,000 square feet of gaming space, 24 hotel rooms, and various acres of surface parking, as well as 807 slot and video poker machines, 12 table games, a steakhouse, and 4 casual-dining outlets. In addition, the company owns the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, which has approximately 40,000 square feet of gaming space; a land-based pavilion with approximately 30,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; a 190-room hotel; surface parking; an 18-hole golf course on approximately 311 acres; and 5 dining outlets, as well as a leased 104-room hotel. Further, it owns StockmanÂ’s Casino that is located in Fallon, Nevada, which has approximately 8,400 square feet of gaming space, a bar, a fine-dining restaurant, and a coffee shop; and Grand Lodge Casino at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe in Incline Village, Nevada on the north shore of Lake Tahoe, which has 18,900 square feet of gaming space. Additionally, the company offers gaming services, which include slot machines, table games, and keno. Full House Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.