Contrasting of CarMax Inc. (KMX) and Its Competitors

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is a company in the Auto Dealerships industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of CarMax Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.74% of all Auto Dealerships’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand CarMax Inc. has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 6.47% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has CarMax Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarMax Inc. 0.00% 25.40% 4.60% Industry Average 9.10% 20.87% 8.03%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares CarMax Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CarMax Inc. N/A 74 17.40 Industry Average 223.47M 2.45B 19.38

CarMax Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for CarMax Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CarMax Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Industry Average 1.67 2.40 2.91 2.68

$99.63 is the consensus price target of CarMax Inc., with a potential upside of 18.56%. The rivals have a potential upside of 7.47%. Based on the data delivered earlier, CarMax Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CarMax Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CarMax Inc. -1.22% 0.69% 12.01% 48.82% 16.87% 39.9% Industry Average 2.73% 6.85% 15.33% 43.06% 32.46% 44.02%

For the past year CarMax Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CarMax Inc. are 2.2 and 0.5. Competitively, CarMax Inc.’s rivals have 1.39 and 0.69 for Current and Quick Ratio. CarMax Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CarMax Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.2 shows that CarMax Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CarMax Inc.’s rivals are 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Dividends

CarMax Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CarMax Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

CarMax Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic and imported vehicles; sells vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and provides extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale. The company also offers reconditioning and vehicle repair services; and provides financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum through its CarMax Auto Finance and arrangements with other financial institutions. In addition, it sells new vehicles under franchise agreements. As of March 30, 2017, the company operated 170 used car stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.