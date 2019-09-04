Contrasting of CarGurus Inc. (CARG) and Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

We are contrasting CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) and Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Auto Dealerships companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus Inc. 37 6.59 N/A 0.65 56.99 Rush Enterprises Inc. 40 0.23 N/A 4.32 9.12

Demonstrates CarGurus Inc. and Rush Enterprises Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Rush Enterprises Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CarGurus Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. CarGurus Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus Inc. 0.00% 40.5% 28.3% Rush Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown CarGurus Inc. and Rush Enterprises Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rush Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$48 is CarGurus Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 50.85%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.2% of CarGurus Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.78% of Rush Enterprises Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% are CarGurus Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 47.87% of Rush Enterprises Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CarGurus Inc. 1.69% 3.47% -6.78% -10.54% -9.3% 10.5% Rush Enterprises Inc. -1.5% 5.66% -4.18% 1.05% -10.5% 10.67%

For the past year CarGurus Inc. was less bullish than Rush Enterprises Inc.

Summary

CarGurus Inc. beats Rush Enterprises Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers. The company also offers equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services; and body, chassis upfit, and component installation services, as well as sells tires for use on commercial vehicles. It serves regional and national truck fleets, corporations, local governments, and owner operators. The company operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.