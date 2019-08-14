Contrasting of Career Education Corporation (CECO) and ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI)

As Education & Training Services businesses, Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) and ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Career Education Corporation 18 2.48 N/A 0.88 21.52 ATA Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Career Education Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 12.9% ATA Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Career Education Corporation is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.55 beta. In other hand, ATA Inc. has beta of 2.98 which is 198.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Career Education Corporation. Its rival ATA Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. ATA Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Career Education Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Career Education Corporation and ATA Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Career Education Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 ATA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Career Education Corporation has an average price target of $18, and a -15.93% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86% of Career Education Corporation shares and 11.9% of ATA Inc. shares. Career Education Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.7% of ATA Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Career Education Corporation -3.71% 0.74% 4.41% 47.55% 4.06% 66.02% ATA Inc. 0.54% -0.22% 49.67% 160.81% 465.19% 186.33%

For the past year Career Education Corporation has weaker performance than ATA Inc.

Summary

Career Education Corporation beats ATA Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), Culinary Arts, and Transitional Group. Its colleges and universities include AIU, CTU, Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, Briarcliffe College, Harrington College of Design, and Sanford-Brown College. The company offers masterÂ’s, doctoral, bachelorÂ’s, and associate degrees, as well as diploma and certificate programs. It provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, and healthcare management, as well as visual communication, design technologies, and criminal justice; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 36,600 students. Career Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

ATA Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment. Its e-testing platform integrates various aspects of the test delivery process for computer-based tests, from test form compilation to test scoring and results analysis; and mobile test administration platform MTS enhances test administration. The company also offers HR Select, an employee assessment solution that enables corporate human resources departments to test, benchmark, and analyze job applicants; and online education services. As of March 31, 2017, the company operated 3,147 authorized test centers. It serves governmental agencies, professional associations, and IT vendors, as well as individual online education services consumers. ATA Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.