Contrasting of Care.com Inc. (CRCM) and Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Care.com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) and Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Care.com Inc. 14 1.65 N/A 1.15 9.56 Jiayin Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Care.com Inc. and Jiayin Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Care.com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) and Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Care.com Inc. 0.00% 29.3% 16% Jiayin Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Care.com Inc. and Jiayin Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Care.com Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jiayin Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 26.95% for Care.com Inc. with average price target of $13. Competitively the average price target of Jiayin Group Inc. is $17, which is potential 2.60% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Care.com Inc. appears more favorable than Jiayin Group Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Care.com Inc. and Jiayin Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.3% and 0%. About 4.7% of Care.com Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Care.com Inc. 0.27% -1.53% -34.1% -52.68% -36.83% -43.24% Jiayin Group Inc. -3.06% -1.97% 0% 0% 0% -7.8%

For the past year Care.com Inc. was more bearish than Jiayin Group Inc.

Summary

Care.com Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Jiayin Group Inc.

Care.com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, connect with, qualify, vet, and select caregivers. The company also provides caregivers with solutions to create personal profiles, describe their unique skills and experience, and otherwise differentiate and market themselves in a marketplace. In addition, it offers consumer payments solutions that provide families various options to manage their financial relationship with their caregiver; solutions for employers via Care@Work; and recruiting solutions for care-related businesses, as well as operates platform to host and manage parenting groups and forums. Care.com, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.