Contrasting of Care.com Inc. (CRCM) and Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Care.com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) and Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) compete against each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Care.com Inc. 14 1.64 N/A 1.15 9.56 Blucora Inc. 30 1.78 N/A 1.36 22.10

Demonstrates Care.com Inc. and Blucora Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Blucora Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Care.com Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Care.com Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Blucora Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Care.com Inc. 0.00% 29.3% 16% Blucora Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Care.com Inc. is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.9. Competitively, Blucora Inc.’s beta is 0.58 which is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Care.com Inc. is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Blucora Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Care.com Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Blucora Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Care.com Inc. and Blucora Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Care.com Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Blucora Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Care.com Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 27.70% and an $13 average price target. Competitively Blucora Inc. has a consensus price target of $41, with potential upside of 84.52%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Blucora Inc. seems more appealing than Care.com Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Care.com Inc. and Blucora Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.3% and 99.2%. Care.com Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Blucora Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Care.com Inc. 0.27% -1.53% -34.1% -52.68% -36.83% -43.24% Blucora Inc. 0.4% -0.8% -13.22% 2.89% -14.82% 12.39%

For the past year Care.com Inc. had bearish trend while Blucora Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Blucora Inc. beats Care.com Inc.

Care.com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, connect with, qualify, vet, and select caregivers. The company also provides caregivers with solutions to create personal profiles, describe their unique skills and experience, and otherwise differentiate and market themselves in a marketplace. In addition, it offers consumer payments solutions that provide families various options to manage their financial relationship with their caregiver; solutions for employers via Care@Work; and recruiting solutions for care-related businesses, as well as operates platform to host and manage parenting groups and forums. Care.com, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment offers digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, data archive, audit defense, stored value cards, and other add-on services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.