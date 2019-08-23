Contrasting of Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) and Its Competitors

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) is a company in the Internet Information Providers industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77% of Cardlytics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.37% of all Internet Information Providers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Cardlytics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Internet Information Providers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Cardlytics Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics Inc. 0.00% -84.00% -27.20% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Cardlytics Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics Inc. N/A 22 0.00 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Cardlytics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 2.72 2.76

With consensus target price of $24, Cardlytics Inc. has a potential downside of -28.08%. The potential upside of the peers is 69.46%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that Cardlytics Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cardlytics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardlytics Inc. -4.57% -0.39% 81.93% 63.69% 58.04% 162.23% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Cardlytics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Cardlytics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Cardlytics Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.35 and has 2.28 Quick Ratio. Cardlytics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cardlytics Inc.’s rivals.

Summary

Cardlytics Inc. beats Cardlytics Inc.’s rivals on 3 of the 3 factors.

Cardlytics, Inc. operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. It also provides solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.