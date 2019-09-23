Contrasting of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) and Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Since Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) and Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 42 7.19 N/A 0.05 848.70 Silk Road Medical Inc 42 22.28 N/A -20.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1% Silk Road Medical Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4.3 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. Its rival Silk Road Medical Inc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 1.9 respectively. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Silk Road Medical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Silk Road Medical Inc 0 0 3 3.00

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has an average target price of $41, and a -18.88% downside potential. Competitively Silk Road Medical Inc has an average target price of $47, with potential upside of 33.03%. The results provided earlier shows that Silk Road Medical Inc appears more favorable than Cardiovascular Systems Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.8% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.7% of Silk Road Medical Inc are owned by institutional investors. Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.61%. Insiders Competitively, held 41.6% of Silk Road Medical Inc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardiovascular Systems Inc. -5.58% 6.9% 29.35% 52.46% 36.77% 60.86% Silk Road Medical Inc 3.19% -7.78% 6.39% 0% 0% 19.65%

For the past year Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has stronger performance than Silk Road Medical Inc

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Silk Road Medical Inc.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. The company sells its products directly to hospitals or office-based labs. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.