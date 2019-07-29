Contrasting of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) and Its Competitors

As Medical Appliances & Equipment company, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has 88.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 51.96% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.12% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0.00% 1.50% 1.00% Industry Average 38.08% 29.28% 12.80%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems Inc. N/A 38 713.70 Industry Average 37.85M 99.40M 171.01

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.53 2.80 2.81

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. currently has an average target price of $41, suggesting a potential downside of -8.20%. The potential upside of the competitors is 65.85%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardiovascular Systems Inc. -4.58% 9.68% 13.82% 23.96% 36.81% 35.28% Industry Average 7.67% 16.11% 24.20% 36.47% 42.34% 40.50%

For the past year Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. are 4.3 and 3.8. Competitively, Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s rivals have 4.60 and 3.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2. In other hand, Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.10 which is 10.44% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s peers beat Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. The company sells its products directly to hospitals or office-based labs. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.