Contrasting of Carbonite Inc. (CARB) and Its Competitors

As Business Software & Services company, Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Carbonite Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 71.26% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Carbonite Inc. has 4.8% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Carbonite Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbonite Inc. 0.00% 3.50% 1.00% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Carbonite Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Carbonite Inc. N/A 22 0.00 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Carbonite Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbonite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.81 2.64

With consensus price target of $32, Carbonite Inc. has a potential upside of 114.77%. The potential upside of the rivals is 40.20%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Carbonite Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbonite Inc. -26.12% -31.75% -26.61% -36.1% -47.8% -29.02% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year Carbonite Inc. has -29.02% weaker performance while Carbonite Inc.’s rivals have 43.89% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Carbonite Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Carbonite Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.93 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. Carbonite Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Carbonite Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Carbonite Inc. has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Carbonite Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.07 which is 6.97% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Carbonite Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Carbonite Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Carbonite Inc.

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud backup and restore solutions to small and medium sized businesses, and consumers in the United States. It offers data protection solutions, such as cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), and email archiving. The companyÂ’s solutions include Carbonite Computer Backup, which automatically back up files directly to the cloud and include various devices; and Carbonite Server Backup that provides cloud and hybrid backup for physical and virtual servers with advanced management capabilities comprising scheduling, retention, bandwidth and compression settings, and detailed monitoring and reporting through personalized server dashboard. Its solutions also consists of EVault Cloud Backup, which offers hybrid backup services that include cloud-connected appliances delivered as a service; DRaaS, a cloud-based managed service, which helps organizations recover systems after a disaster by accessing those systems remotely through a secure and virtual environment; and MailStore Server, MailStore Service Provider Edition, and MailStore Home solutions to meet the specific email archiving needs. The company offers its solutions through distributors, resellers, and retailers. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.