Contrasting of Carbon Black Inc. (CBLK) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black Inc. 15 5.68 N/A -3.53 0.00 Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 3.53 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Carbon Black Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1% Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -27.6%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Carbon Black Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Black Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Carbon Black Inc. is $18.67, with potential upside of 6.99%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Carbon Black Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.8% and 9.6%. About 3% of Carbon Black Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbon Black Inc. 2.97% 38.46% 16.81% 14.65% -23.92% 34.13% Smith Micro Software Inc. -2.41% 5.19% 63.64% 52.11% 83.05% 80%

For the past year Carbon Black Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Smith Micro Software Inc.

Summary

Smith Micro Software Inc. beats Carbon Black Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.