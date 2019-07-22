Contrasting of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR) and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM)

CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CARBO Ceramics Inc. 3 0.15 N/A -2.69 0.00 NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 4 0.66 N/A -4.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CARBO Ceramics Inc. and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of CARBO Ceramics Inc. and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CARBO Ceramics Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -14.9% NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CARBO Ceramics Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CARBO Ceramics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CARBO Ceramics Inc. and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CARBO Ceramics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is $5.5, which is potential 86.44% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CARBO Ceramics Inc. and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.1% and 93.4% respectively. About 2.6% of CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CARBO Ceramics Inc. -19.75% -40.37% -51.73% -60.53% -81.5% -43.97% NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. -13.73% -40.19% -43.38% -60% -81.9% -39.49%

For the past year NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than CARBO Ceramics Inc.

Summary

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors CARBO Ceramics Inc.

CARBO Ceramics Inc., a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas and industrial markets worldwide. The company provides engineered solutions in its Design, Build, and Optimize the Frac technology businesses, delivering value to E&P operators by increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery. It produces ceramic proppant; provides fracture simulation software; has proprietary technology that provides fracture diagnostics and production assurance; and offers consulting services for fracture design and completion optimization. The company also provides a range of technology solutions for spill prevention and containment. It sells its products and services to operators of oil and natural gas wells and to oilfield service companies for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells. In addition, the company provides high-performance industrial ceramic media products that are engineered to increase process efficiency, improve end-product quality, and reduce operating costs. It sells its products and services to industrial companies that work in manufacturing and mineral processing. CARBO Ceramics Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, and ballshift sliding sleeves. It also provides advisory services to customers on completion designs and field development strategies. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.