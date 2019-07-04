Contrasting of Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 18 49.17 N/A -2.10 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 370 5.05 N/A 20.54 14.89

Demonstrates Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.63 beta means Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 163.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.09 beta which makes it 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4 respectively. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $25.88, while its potential upside is 17.21%. On the other hand, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 33.55% and its consensus target price is $425.2. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.7% and 73.6% respectively. About 2.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20.1% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.04% -18.55% -25.78% -14.25% -1.19% -18.11%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 43.92% stronger performance while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -18.11% weaker performance.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cara Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.