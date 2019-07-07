Contrasting of Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 18 48.57 N/A -2.10 0.00 Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a 18.66% upside potential and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.7% and 2.04%. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Biofrontera AG has 0.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92% Biofrontera AG -6.73% 18.69% 17.93% 7.19% 0% 25.68%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Biofrontera AG

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Biofrontera AG.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.