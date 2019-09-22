Contrasting of Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 21 51.15 N/A -2.10 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 162.64 N/A -13.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cara Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Volatility & Risk

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.19 beta indicates that its volatility is 119.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc.’s 130.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 51.17% for Cara Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $33.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.