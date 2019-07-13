Contrasting of Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 18 54.72 N/A -2.10 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 36 5.11 N/A 2.06 18.55

Table 1 highlights Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 10.7%

Risk & Volatility

Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.63 beta. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Anika Therapeutics Inc. is 18.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 16.1. Anika Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.59% and an $25.88 consensus target price. Anika Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $38.67 consensus target price and a -3.45% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cara Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Anika Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.1% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% are Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92% Anika Therapeutics Inc. -6.05% 18.95% -1.82% -0.05% 0.63% 13.72%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.