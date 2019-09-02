Contrasting of Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO-PE) and Its Peers

We are comparing Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
0% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.47% of all REIT – Residential’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.12% of all REIT – Residential companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Capstead Mortgage Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|16.43%
|5.78%
|1.98%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Capstead Mortgage Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|N/A
|25
|0.00
|Industry Average
|131.85M
|802.73M
|49.26
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Capstead Mortgage Corporation and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.38
|1.73
|2.71
The competitors have a potential upside of 48.18%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Capstead Mortgage Corporation and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Industry Average
|2.41%
|4.05%
|9.17%
|13.06%
|20.90%
|19.56%
Dividends
Capstead Mortgage Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s competitors beat Capstead Mortgage Corporation on 3 of the 3 factors.
