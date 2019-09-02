Contrasting of Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO-PE) and Its Peers

We are comparing Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.47% of all REIT – Residential’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.12% of all REIT – Residential companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Capstead Mortgage Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 16.43% 5.78% 1.98%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Capstead Mortgage Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Capstead Mortgage Corporation N/A 25 0.00 Industry Average 131.85M 802.73M 49.26

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Capstead Mortgage Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.38 1.73 2.71

The competitors have a potential upside of 48.18%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Capstead Mortgage Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 2.41% 4.05% 9.17% 13.06% 20.90% 19.56%

Dividends

Capstead Mortgage Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s competitors beat Capstead Mortgage Corporation on 3 of the 3 factors.