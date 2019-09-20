Contrasting of Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) and Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Since Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) and Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) are part of the REIT – Residential industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstead Mortgage Corporation 8 -18.80 N/A 0.33 25.39 Two Harbors Investment Corp. 13 14.35 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Capstead Mortgage Corporation and Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Capstead Mortgage Corporation and Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 3.6% 0.2% Two Harbors Investment Corp. 0.00% -14% -1.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.74 beta indicates that Capstead Mortgage Corporation is 26.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s 0.69 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Capstead Mortgage Corporation and Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Two Harbors Investment Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s average target price is $14.25, while its potential upside is 6.11%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.4% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares and 65.4% of Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstead Mortgage Corporation -7.77% 0.6% -0.94% 16.28% 0.72% 26.39% Two Harbors Investment Corp. 0.07% 6.07% -2.53% -7.3% -13.72% 4.83%

For the past year Capstead Mortgage Corporation was more bullish than Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Capstead Mortgage Corporation beats Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, commercial real estate assets, and other financial assets in the United States. The companyÂ’s target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and non-agency RMBS collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM mortgage loans, and subprime mortgage loans. Its target assets also comprise floating and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and certain non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of net taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.