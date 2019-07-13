Contrasting of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) and Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI)

Both Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) and Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI) are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 15 3.84 N/A 0.76 19.53 Jumei International Holding Limited 2 0.00 N/A 0.05 52.13

Demonstrates Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. and Jumei International Holding Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Jumei International Holding Limited has lower revenue and earnings than Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jumei International Holding Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) and Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 0.7% Jumei International Holding Limited 0.00% 2.9% 2.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. and Jumei International Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors at 27.2% and 9.6% respectively. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.4%. Comparatively, 0.91% are Jumei International Holding Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. -1% -4.93% -9.94% -4.13% -23.08% 0.88% Jumei International Holding Limited -3.54% -2% -3.92% 18.36% -0.81% 33.88%

For the past year Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Jumei International Holding Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. beats Jumei International Holding Limited.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee. It generates a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services. Further, the company provides a range of products and services, including 24-hour telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, remote deposit, and cash management services, as well as safe deposit boxes for small and medium sized business. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including womenÂ’s wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, menÂ’s wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks and health supplements. The company sells its products through Jumei.com and Jumeiglobal.com Websites, mobile platform, and physical stores. Jumei International Holding Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.