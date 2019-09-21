Contrasting of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

We are comparing Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 15 3.68 N/A 0.76 21.29 Alibaba Group Holding Limited 173 0.00 N/A 4.86 35.59

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Limited. Alibaba Group Holding Limited appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 0.6% Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0.00% 19.8% 10%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0 0 10 3.00

On the other hand, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s potential upside is 25.53% and its average target price is $229.1.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors at 29.4% and 42.7% respectively. Insiders owned 9.4% of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 48.49% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 7.28% 7.14% 5.54% 1.25% -10.99% 9.98% Alibaba Group Holding Limited -3.11% -1.11% -8.56% 3.77% -6.34% 26.29%

For the past year Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Summary

Alibaba Group Holding Limited beats Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee. It generates a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services. Further, the company provides a range of products and services, including 24-hour telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, remote deposit, and cash management services, as well as safe deposit boxes for small and medium sized business. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace. The company also provides pay-for-performance and display marketing services through its Alimama marketing technology platform; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange in China. In addition, it offers cloud computing services, including elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, and management and application services, as well as big data analytics and a machine learning platform through its Alibaba Cloud Computing platform; Web hosting and domain name registration services; and payment and escrow services, as well as develops and operates mobile Web browsers. The company provides its solutions primarily for businesses. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has strategic collaborations with Driscoll's and Thai Union/Chicken of the Sea to launch their food products to China. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.