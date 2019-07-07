Contrasting of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

As Biotechnology companies, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 8.46 N/A -0.52 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 and a Quick Ratio of 6.7. Competitively, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27.7 and has 27.7 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 80.02%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.6% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 43.7% are Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.