Contrasting of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

We will be comparing the differences between Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 2.63M -4.59 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 0.00 83.20M -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 95,179,502.03% -224.9% -126.4% Trevena Inc. 9,157,952,669.24% -61.5% -37.5%

Volatility & Risk

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.8 beta, while its volatility is 80.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Trevena Inc. on the other hand, has 2.39 beta which makes it 139.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Trevena Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -5.41% for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $3.5. Competitively Trevena Inc. has an average price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 261.87%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Trevena Inc. seems more appealing than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares and 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares. Insiders held 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Trevena Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Trevena Inc.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.