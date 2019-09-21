Contrasting of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)

We are comparing Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.96 N/A -4.59 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.14 N/A -5.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8%

Volatility and Risk

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.8 and its 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s 112.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 55.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 7.32% stronger performance while Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has -22.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.