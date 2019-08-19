Contrasting of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.23 N/A -4.59 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 21.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 21.8. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.86% and an $3.5 average target price. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 average target price and a 208.01% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. seems more appealing than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 32.93%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.