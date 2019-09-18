Contrasting of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 8.34 N/A -4.59 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 16.19 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.8 beta means Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 80.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.07 beta which is 107.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Its competitor KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.4. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a 22.80% upside potential and an average target price of $3.5. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 consensus target price and a 130.13% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares and 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 32.93%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 7.32% stronger performance while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16% weaker performance.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.