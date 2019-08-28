Contrasting of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

As Biotechnology companies, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.17 N/A -4.59 0.00 Allakos Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and has 20.5 Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.4% of Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 7.32% stronger performance while Allakos Inc. has -33.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Allakos Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.