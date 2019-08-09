Contrasting of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.48 N/A -4.59 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Risk and Volatility

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.8. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.5 beta which makes it 50.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has 9.2 and 9.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 7.69% at a $3.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is $35, which is potential 548.15% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares and 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% are Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 7.32% stronger performance while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -33.98% weaker performance.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.