Contrasting of Capitol Investment Corp. IV (CIC) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYN)

Since Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYN) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Investment Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 643.12 Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Capitol Investment Corp. IV and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Capitol Investment Corp. IV and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Capitol Investment Corp. IV and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 54.98% and 36.62% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.6% of Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.29% -1.06% 1.68% 4.26% 0% 2.95% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 13.59% 16.36% 20.06% 20.52% 22.42% 13.08%

For the past year Capitol Investment Corp. IV was less bullish than Jensyn Acquisition Corp.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Jensyn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, and one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.