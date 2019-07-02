Contrasting of Capitol Investment Corp. IV (CIC) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Investment Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 643.12 Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 32.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Capitol Investment Corp. IV and Global Medical REIT Inc. Global Medical REIT Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capitol Investment Corp. IV. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capitol Investment Corp. IV and Global Medical REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.98% and 35.8% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.29% -1.06% 1.68% 4.26% 0% 2.95% Global Medical REIT Inc. 7.75% 10.04% 5.54% 16.92% 27.95% 22.05%

For the past year Capitol Investment Corp. IV was less bullish than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Summary

Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Capitol Investment Corp. IV on 6 of the 9 factors.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.