Contrasting of Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)

As Asset Management companies, Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.99 N/A 1.98 10.60 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.22 N/A 0.57 23.77

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Capital Southwest Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Capital Southwest Corporation is presently more affordable than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Capital Southwest Corporation is $23, with potential upside of 3.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.2% and 11.85%. Insiders held 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.