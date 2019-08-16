Contrasting of Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP)

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.97 N/A 1.98 10.60 Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.11 N/A 6.61 3.83

Demonstrates Capital Southwest Corporation and Northern Trust Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Northern Trust Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Southwest Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Northern Trust Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Capital Southwest Corporation and Northern Trust Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Northern Trust Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 3.19% for Capital Southwest Corporation with average price target of $23.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capital Southwest Corporation and Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 53.2% and 24.92% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27% Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation was more bullish than Northern Trust Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Northern Trust Corporation.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.