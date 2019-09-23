Contrasting of Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.93 N/A 1.98 10.60 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 1.90 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Capital Southwest Corporation and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Capital Southwest Corporation and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.12 shows that Capital Southwest Corporation is 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.61 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Capital Southwest Corporation and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.2% and 62.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.