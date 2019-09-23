Contrasting of Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|22
|6.93
|N/A
|1.98
|10.60
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|4
|1.90
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Capital Southwest Corporation and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Capital Southwest Corporation and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0.00%
|10.5%
|6.5%
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.6%
|-2.7%
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 0.12 shows that Capital Southwest Corporation is 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.61 beta.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Capital Southwest Corporation and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.2% and 62.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|1.79%
|-0.62%
|-1.97%
|-1.56%
|18.27%
|10.27%
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|1.98%
|-4.18%
|-3.28%
|30.61%
|30.08%
|22.19%
For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
Summary
Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
