Contrasting of Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 22 0.00 15.59M 1.98 10.60 Franklin Resources Inc. 28 -3.99 278.75M 2.78 11.75

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Capital Southwest Corporation and Franklin Resources Inc. Franklin Resources Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Southwest Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Capital Southwest Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 71,089,831.28% 10.5% 6.5% Franklin Resources Inc. 1,001,976,994.97% 15.6% 10.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.12 shows that Capital Southwest Corporation is 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Franklin Resources Inc.’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.18 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Capital Southwest Corporation and Franklin Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Capital Southwest Corporation’s average target price is $23, while its potential upside is 3.88%. Franklin Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $34 average target price and a 18.76% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Franklin Resources Inc. appears more favorable than Capital Southwest Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Capital Southwest Corporation and Franklin Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.2% and 51.1%. 0.7% are Capital Southwest Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27% Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation was more bullish than Franklin Resources Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 14 factors Franklin Resources Inc. beats Capital Southwest Corporation.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.