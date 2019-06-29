Contrasting of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capital One Financial Corporation
|84
|1.90
|N/A
|12.07
|7.40
|Golden Bull Limited
|7
|6.75
|N/A
|-0.23
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capital One Financial Corporation
|0.00%
|12.3%
|1.6%
|Golden Bull Limited
|0.00%
|-27.8%
|-25.5%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Capital One Financial Corporation and Golden Bull Limited are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Capital One Financial Corporation
|0
|2
|2
|2.50
|Golden Bull Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$101.67 is Capital One Financial Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 12.05%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 91.8% of Capital One Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Golden Bull Limited are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Capital One Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 75% are Golden Bull Limited’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capital One Financial Corporation
|-0.93%
|2.88%
|11.74%
|-1.13%
|-4.09%
|18.24%
|Golden Bull Limited
|-29.92%
|-46.63%
|-52.92%
|-28.28%
|-19.47%
|-29.38%
For the past year Capital One Financial Corporation has 18.24% stronger performance while Golden Bull Limited has -29.38% weaker performance.
Summary
Capital One Financial Corporation beats Golden Bull Limited on 7 of the 9 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.