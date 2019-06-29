Contrasting of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial Corporation 84 1.90 N/A 12.07 7.40 Golden Bull Limited 7 6.75 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 1.6% Golden Bull Limited 0.00% -27.8% -25.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Capital One Financial Corporation and Golden Bull Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Golden Bull Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$101.67 is Capital One Financial Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 12.05%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.8% of Capital One Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Golden Bull Limited are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Capital One Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 75% are Golden Bull Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital One Financial Corporation -0.93% 2.88% 11.74% -1.13% -4.09% 18.24% Golden Bull Limited -29.92% -46.63% -52.92% -28.28% -19.47% -29.38%

For the past year Capital One Financial Corporation has 18.24% stronger performance while Golden Bull Limited has -29.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Capital One Financial Corporation beats Golden Bull Limited on 7 of the 9 factors.