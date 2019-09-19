Contrasting of Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) and United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks businesses, Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) and United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group Inc. 24 2.96 N/A 1.45 17.76 United Bankshares Inc. 37 5.63 N/A 2.49 15.08

Table 1 highlights Capital City Bank Group Inc. and United Bankshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. United Bankshares Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Capital City Bank Group Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Capital City Bank Group Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than United Bankshares Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Capital City Bank Group Inc. and United Bankshares Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 0.9% United Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.68 beta. Competitively, United Bankshares Inc.’s beta is 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.1% of Capital City Bank Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.3% of United Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 16.4%. Comparatively, United Bankshares Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital City Bank Group Inc. -1% 2.4% 13.35% 7.36% 6.74% 11.25% United Bankshares Inc. -0.87% 1.21% -2.72% 6.55% 0.24% 20.83%

For the past year Capital City Bank Group Inc. was less bullish than United Bankshares Inc.

Summary

United Bankshares Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Capital City Bank Group Inc.