Contrasting of Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) and United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks businesses, Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) and United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capital City Bank Group Inc.
|24
|2.96
|N/A
|1.45
|17.76
|United Bankshares Inc.
|37
|5.63
|N/A
|2.49
|15.08
Table 1 highlights Capital City Bank Group Inc. and United Bankshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. United Bankshares Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Capital City Bank Group Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Capital City Bank Group Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than United Bankshares Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Capital City Bank Group Inc. and United Bankshares Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capital City Bank Group Inc.
|0.00%
|8.7%
|0.9%
|United Bankshares Inc.
|0.00%
|7.9%
|1.3%
Volatility and Risk
Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.68 beta. Competitively, United Bankshares Inc.’s beta is 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 39.1% of Capital City Bank Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.3% of United Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 16.4%. Comparatively, United Bankshares Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capital City Bank Group Inc.
|-1%
|2.4%
|13.35%
|7.36%
|6.74%
|11.25%
|United Bankshares Inc.
|-0.87%
|1.21%
|-2.72%
|6.55%
|0.24%
|20.83%
For the past year Capital City Bank Group Inc. was less bullish than United Bankshares Inc.
Summary
United Bankshares Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Capital City Bank Group Inc.
