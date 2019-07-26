Contrasting of Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) and Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) and Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) are two firms in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group Inc. 24 2.87 N/A 1.37 16.65 Summit Financial Group Inc. 25 3.82 N/A 2.22 11.54

Demonstrates Capital City Bank Group Inc. and Summit Financial Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Summit Financial Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Capital City Bank Group Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Summit Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 0.9% Summit Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Capital City Bank Group Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.76. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.95 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.6% of Capital City Bank Group Inc. shares and 33.5% of Summit Financial Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 16.5% of Capital City Bank Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.8% of Summit Financial Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital City Bank Group Inc. -1.3% -2.06% -8.58% -8.21% -1.04% -1.77% Summit Financial Group Inc. -2.14% -2.59% 5.36% 23.3% 0.2% 32.37%

For the past year Capital City Bank Group Inc. had bearish trend while Summit Financial Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Summit Financial Group Inc. beats Capital City Bank Group Inc.