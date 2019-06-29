Contrasting of CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) and Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

As Drugs – Generic businesses, CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) and Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannTrust Holdings Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Agile Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CannTrust Holdings Inc. and Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannTrust Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Agile Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.7% -60.4%

Analyst Recommendations

CannTrust Holdings Inc. and Agile Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CannTrust Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agile Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $4, while its potential upside is 173.97%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CannTrust Holdings Inc. and Agile Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 53.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CannTrust Holdings Inc. 6.15% -9.61% -20.69% -6.17% -15.51% 28.76% Agile Therapeutics Inc. -5.52% -8.67% 23.42% 37% -48.5% 137.89%

For the past year CannTrust Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Agile Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CannTrust Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Agile Therapeutics Inc.