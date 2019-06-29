Contrasting of CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) and Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

As Drugs – Generic businesses, CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) and Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CannTrust Holdings Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Agile Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.50
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates CannTrust Holdings Inc. and Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CannTrust Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Agile Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-74.7%
|-60.4%
Analyst Recommendations
CannTrust Holdings Inc. and Agile Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CannTrust Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Agile Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $4, while its potential upside is 173.97%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
CannTrust Holdings Inc. and Agile Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 53.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CannTrust Holdings Inc.
|6.15%
|-9.61%
|-20.69%
|-6.17%
|-15.51%
|28.76%
|Agile Therapeutics Inc.
|-5.52%
|-8.67%
|23.42%
|37%
|-48.5%
|137.89%
For the past year CannTrust Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Agile Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
CannTrust Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Agile Therapeutics Inc.
