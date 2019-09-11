Contrasting of Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

Both Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 27 1.62 N/A 0.42 68.44 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Cannae Holdings Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cannae Holdings Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cannae Holdings Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 85.1% and 27.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.