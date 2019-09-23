Contrasting of Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)

Both Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 27 1.74 N/A 0.42 68.44 The Carlyle Group L.P. 22 3.05 N/A 1.63 14.61

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The Carlyle Group L.P. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Cannae Holdings Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Cannae Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than The Carlyle Group L.P., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cannae Holdings Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Cannae Holdings Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.8 beta. In other hand, The Carlyle Group L.P. has beta of 1.67 which is 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cannae Holdings Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannae Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of The Carlyle Group L.P. is $25, which is potential -6.02% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cannae Holdings Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 85.1% and 44% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, The Carlyle Group L.P. has 5.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc. was more bullish than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats The Carlyle Group L.P.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.