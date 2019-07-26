Contrasting of Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 25 1.70 N/A 0.33 78.17 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 21 8.13 N/A 1.71 12.86

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. StoneCastle Financial Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Cannae Holdings Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cannae Holdings Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 84.3% and 24.74% respectively. Insiders owned 5.8% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. -2.47% 0% 18.32% 41.89% 26.43% 49.77% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.05% 0.59% 3.48% 9.96% 1.66% 13.94%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc. was more bullish than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats StoneCastle Financial Corp. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.