Contrasting of Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)

Both Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 26 1.73 N/A 0.42 68.44 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 22.31 N/A 0.38 43.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cannae Holdings Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cannae Holdings Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Cannae Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares and 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.