Contrasting of Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX) and Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA)

Both Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) and Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cancer Genetics Inc. N/A 0.23 N/A -0.68 0.00 Invitae Corporation 23 11.65 N/A -1.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cancer Genetics Inc. and Invitae Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cancer Genetics Inc. and Invitae Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancer Genetics Inc. 0.00% -200.3% -52.9% Invitae Corporation 0.00% -65.8% -40.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.48 beta means Cancer Genetics Inc.’s volatility is 48.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Invitae Corporation’s beta is 2.49 which is 149.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cancer Genetics Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Invitae Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.7 and its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Invitae Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cancer Genetics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.8% of Cancer Genetics Inc. shares and 80.1% of Invitae Corporation shares. Insiders held 9.2% of Cancer Genetics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Invitae Corporation has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cancer Genetics Inc. -10.06% -18.62% -42.62% -44.62% -85.13% -43.47% Invitae Corporation 7.52% 13.03% 14.38% 92.07% 219.36% 143.13%

For the past year Cancer Genetics Inc. had bearish trend while Invitae Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Invitae Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Cancer Genetics Inc.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, India, and China. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics. The companyÂ’s clinical services provide information on diagnosis, prognosis, and predicting treatment outcomes of cancers to guide patient management. Its biopharma services offer companies with customized solutions for patient stratification and treatment selection through a suite of molecular- and biomarker-based testing services, customized assay development, and trial design consultation. The companyÂ’s discovery services provide the tools and testing methods for companies and researchers to identify new molecular-based biomarkers for disease. It serves hospitals, cancer centers, clinics, academic institutions, and government-sponsored research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies performing clinical trials. The company collaborates with oncology centers and community-based hospitals to develop its proprietary diagnostic tests. Cancer Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, focuses on bringing comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to enhance the quality of healthcare in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information about patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients using an integrated portfolio of laboratory processes, software tools, and informatics capabilities. It provides a diagnostic service comprising hundreds of genes for various genetic disorders associated with oncology, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, and other rare disease areas. The company also offers solutions that enable sharing of genetic information consisting of Invitae Family History Tool, an online portal and mobile application that communicates sensitive patient data. In addition, it provides gene sequencing and deletion/duplication analysis; and free re-requisition of additional data within the same indication when ordered, as well as invests in informatics solutions and infrastructure that enable sharing of genetic information to enhance healthcare and clinical outcomes. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.