Contrasting of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) and Its Rivals

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Canadian Natural Resources Limited has 66.6% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Canadian Natural Resources Limited has 3.3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Canadian Natural Resources Limited and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0.00% 9.10% 4.10% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Canadian Natural Resources Limited and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources Limited N/A 27 13.73 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Canadian Natural Resources Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.27 1.90 2.67 2.65

Canadian Natural Resources Limited currently has an average target price of $45, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. The peers have a potential upside of 87.54%. Based on the data shown earlier, Canadian Natural Resources Limited is looking more favorable than its peers, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Canadian Natural Resources Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.98% -6.27% -12.65% -6.96% -30.68% 4.77% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Canadian Natural Resources Limited are 0.8 and 0.6. Competitively, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s peers have 2.06 and 2.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.15 shows that Canadian Natural Resources Limited is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s peers’ beta is 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.