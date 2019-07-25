Contrasting of Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) and Its Competitors

As Railroads company, Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Canadian National Railway Company has 77.8% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 73.48% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Canadian National Railway Company has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 4.57% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Canadian National Railway Company and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian National Railway Company 0.00% 24.90% 10.70% Industry Average 6.69% 15.78% 6.01%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Canadian National Railway Company and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian National Railway Company N/A 89 21.00 Industry Average 572.09M 8.56B 43.57

Canadian National Railway Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Canadian National Railway Company is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Canadian National Railway Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian National Railway Company 0 2 3 2.60 Industry Average 1.00 2.40 2.75 2.40

$99.8 is the consensus target price of Canadian National Railway Company, with a potential upside of 5.62%. The potential upside of the competitors is 18.35%. Canadian National Railway Company’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Canadian National Railway Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canadian National Railway Company 0% 1.11% 13.73% 8.26% 16.52% 25.22% Industry Average 4.30% 7.69% 25.94% 28.05% 33.28% 41.70%

For the past year Canadian National Railway Company was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Canadian National Railway Company has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Canadian National Railway Company’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.45 and has 1.09 Quick Ratio. Canadian National Railway Company’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Canadian National Railway Company.

Volatility and Risk

Canadian National Railway Company is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.07. In other hand, Canadian National Railway Company’s competitors have beta of 1.34 which is 34.46% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Canadian National Railway Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Canadian National Railway Company’s rivals beat Canadian National Railway Company on 6 of the 6 factors.