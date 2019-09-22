Contrasting of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

As Money Center Banks businesses, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 80 0.00 N/A 8.63 9.12 The Bank of Nova Scotia 53 0.00 N/A 5.11 10.44

Table 1 demonstrates Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Bank of Nova Scotia seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than The Bank of Nova Scotia.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0.00% 15.2% 0.8% The Bank of Nova Scotia 0.00% 13.4% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.19 shows that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.18 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and The Bank of Nova Scotia.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of Nova Scotia 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus target price of $76.5, with potential upside of 35.98%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and The Bank of Nova Scotia are owned by institutional investors at 70.8% and 65.5% respectively. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s share held by insiders are 0.06%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.02% of The Bank of Nova Scotia’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce -0.39% -0.32% -6.36% -7.08% -13.57% 5.54% The Bank of Nova Scotia -0.17% -0.78% -2.52% -5.79% -9.37% 7.04%

For the past year Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has weaker performance than The Bank of Nova Scotia

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats The Bank of Nova Scotia.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. It offers chequing, savings, tax free savings, and business accounts; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; fixed and variable rate, first time home buyer, and commercial mortgages; rapid and franchise financing services; and home power plan solutions. The company also provides prepaid, credit, and commercial cards; and guaranteed investment certificates, investment banking, mutual funds, structured notes, education RESPs, and disability RDSPs, as well as portfolio, business, and investment solutions. In addition, it offers government supported programs; travel and creditor insurance products; specialty services, such as established business, agriculture, and indigenous banking services, as well as banking services for professionals; and custody, corporate trust, and transfer agency services. Further, the company provides student, youth, senior, newcomers, and foreign workers banking offers, as well as banking bundles. Additionally, it offers overdraft protection, switch kit, retirement planning, precious metal purchasing, cash management, merchant, trade finance, correspondent banking, community commitment, asset management, self-directed brokerage, and online foreign exchange services, as well as mobile, online, and ATM services. The company also operates an advice center. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.